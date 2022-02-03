Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.14. The company had a trading volume of 60,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

