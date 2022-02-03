JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,340

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,340 ($18.02) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.53) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.00).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,178.50 ($15.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 798 ($10.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,043.09. The company has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

