JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,812 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61.

