Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,339 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $59,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

