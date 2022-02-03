Jump Financial LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 95,547 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 166,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 245,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.10%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

