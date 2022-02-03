Jump Financial LLC Invests $828,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

