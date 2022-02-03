Jump Financial LLC Sells 30,572 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,572 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

