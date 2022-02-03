Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 166.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Herc by 122.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

