K92 Mining’s (KNT) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on K92 Mining to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.83.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 51.59. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

