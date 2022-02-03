Kadena (KDA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.20 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Kadena has a market cap of $899.66 million and $23.20 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00014563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.61 or 0.07094615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.41 or 0.99739797 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055044 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,816,066 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.