Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $594,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,164,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. 123,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,113. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

