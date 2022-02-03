Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $2,506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock worth $695,326,625. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Snowflake stock traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.93. 20,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.86. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

