Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaspien from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of KSPN opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.36. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 248.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaspien by 273.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

