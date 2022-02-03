Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,905 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,927 shares of company stock worth $10,299,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

