Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $174.32 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

