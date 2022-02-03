Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

