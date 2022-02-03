Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

