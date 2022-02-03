Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

