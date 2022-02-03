Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $205.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

