KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded down $201.25 on Thursday, hitting $2,811.00. 113,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,907. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,284.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,368.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

