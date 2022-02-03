KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.30. 18,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

