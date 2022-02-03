KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.