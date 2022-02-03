KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

