KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $33,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.