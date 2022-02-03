Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 311 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $17.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $669.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

