Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 124,595 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $42.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,397. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

