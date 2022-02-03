Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of KTCC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,723. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

