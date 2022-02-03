KeyCorp Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $55.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA raised its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 32.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.