KeyCorp Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $67.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

PDCE opened at $61.59 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $283,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

