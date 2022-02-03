KeyCorp Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $8.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

