Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,450 ($46.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($45.98) to GBX 3,300 ($44.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($42.98).

KWS opened at GBX 2,524 ($33.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 2,292 ($30.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($45.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,689.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.82.

In related news, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.70) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($94,094.97). Also, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,365.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,871 shares of company stock worth $10,482,909.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

