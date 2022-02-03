Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,548,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 5,764,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.