Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.21) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 379.67 ($5.10).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 331 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.24). The stock has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 343.97.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.