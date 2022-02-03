KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.51 Million

Brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce $800.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.50 million and the highest is $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE KKR opened at $73.18 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.