KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $395.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.93. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

