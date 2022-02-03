Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust revenues at the Logistics segment (up more than 100% year over year in 2021) due to increase in load count and revenue per load are driving Knight-Swift's top line. Owing to favorable freight market conditions and higher trucking rates, the company provided an upbeat earnings guidance for 2022. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. During 2021, the company rewarded shareholders with $63.5 million in dividends and $57.2 million in share buybacks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upwards over the past 60 days. However, persistent rail congestion and rail allocations are hurting Knight-Swift's intermodal volumes. High costs related to driver wages, equipment, maintenance and fuel are pushing up operating expenses, thus dampening bottom-line growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

