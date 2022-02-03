Knott David M Acquires Shares of 200,000 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Knott David M acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Knott David M owned 1.72% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

