Knott David M Purchases New Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

IOVA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

