KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

