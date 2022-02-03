Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.85

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 22526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

