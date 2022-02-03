Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,350,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,219,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kosmos Energy worth $116,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

NYSE:KOS opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.