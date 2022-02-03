Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 585,000 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after acquiring an additional 194,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after acquiring an additional 177,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

