Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $387.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

