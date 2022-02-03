Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 3,122 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 65.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.08. 11,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

