Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($131.46) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($111.10).

Krones stock opened at €88.95 ($99.94) on Wednesday. Krones has a 52 week low of €64.30 ($72.25) and a 52 week high of €99.60 ($111.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.92.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

