Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,665. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $75.29.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

