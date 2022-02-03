Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.
NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,665. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $75.29.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
