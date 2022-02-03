KWB Wealth Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in NIKE were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 68,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

