KWB Wealth Sells 1,454 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

VIOV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

