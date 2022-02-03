L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 18,188 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 561,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,865,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.