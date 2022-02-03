L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 5,933 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

